ioVista Achieves BigCommerce B2B Specialization, Unlocking New Possibilities for Clients

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ioVista, a leading web development and digital marketing agency in the eCommerce industry, is proud to announce its official recognition as a BigCommerce B2B Specialized Partner. This prestigious certification highlights ioVista's expertise in the BigCommerce platform, specifically the BigCommerce B2B Edition.

Having been a trusted partner of BigCommerce for over a decade, ioVista's two-decade-long commitment to the eCommerce sector is further solidified with this B2B Specialization certification. The achievement underscores ioVista's dedication to serving manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors by providing top-tier strategy crafting, seamless ERP, CRM, PIM, WMS, and POS systems integration, and unwavering support and maintenance.

Mike Patel, the CEO and Founder of ioVista expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This was a natural transition for us as most of our clients are manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. We are proud to be one of only 18 agencies in North America to receive the official BigCommerce B2B Specialized Partner certification."

The B2B eCommerce sector has experienced significant growth in recent years, with a continuing upward trajectory. Recognizing this, ioVista is a crucial player in driving this evolution, offering services ranging from omnichannel sales to headless commerce architecture and personalized online shopping experiences.

Lance Owide, General Manager of BigCommerce B2B, commented on ioVista's achievement: "As demand for B2B eCommerce accelerates, the need for system integrator and agency services is surging. We are excited to announce ioVista as a BigCommerce B2B Specialized agency. Congratulations."

The demand for B2B eCommerce solutions continues to rise, and ioVista's recognition as a BigCommerce B2B Specialized agency is a testament to their commitment to excellence. Manufacturers and distributors trust ioVista to build immersive online buyer journeys and deliver outstanding customer experiences in B2B eCommerce. Congratulations to ioVista for this well-deserved recognition, and we look forward to witnessing their continued success in the dynamic landscape of B2B eCommerce.

About ioVista:

ioVista is a digital commerce agency headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since 2004, our commitment to powering B2B and B2C brands with eCommerce has established us as industry leaders in delivering digital transformations.

Key Highlights for B2B Clients:

Strategic B2B Expertise: At ioVista, we specialize in empowering B2B brands for success. From intricate brand and marketing strategies to high-functioning site design, we are dedicated to optimizing the opportunities that B2B eCommerce presents.

Tailored Solutions for Wholesalers, Manufacturers, and Distributors: Beyond generic solutions. ioVista crafts customized B2B eCommerce experiences, providing essential tools and platforms specifically designed for wholesalers, manufacturers, and distributors.

Effortless Integrations: ioVista integrates your existing systems, from ERP, CRM, and PIM to payment gateways and fulfillment tools. Our solutions create a cohesive and efficient eCommerce management system.

Dedicated Support & Maintenance: Your business doesn't rest, and neither do we. ioVista offers fast and reliable 24/7 support, ensuring your B2B eCommerce operations run smoothly around the clock.

Digital Marketing Mastery for B2B: Amplify your digital presence with our targeted B2B digital marketing strategies. From SEO to social, PPC to CRO, we tailor our approach to meet the unique demands of the B2B landscape.

Technical Audits for Optimization: ioVista conducts comprehensive technical audits, providing B2B clients with actionable insights. From code audits to technical SEO and conversion rate audits, we uncover opportunities for growth.

Choose ioVista for B2B eCommerce solutions that transcend traditional boundaries. We don't just build websites; we architect digital experiences that drive success in the dynamic world of B2B commerce.

