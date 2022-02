Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will miss the Hawkeyes’ home game against Minnesota on Sunday .Assistant Billy Taylor will serve as the acting head coach in McCaffery’s absence.Iowa (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten) has lost three of its last four games. The Hawkeyes’ game at Ohio State that was scheduled for Thursday was postponed because of inclement weather.___More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25這篇文章 Iowa's Fran McCaffery will miss Sunday game with COVID-19 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。