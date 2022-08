iPaaS, low-code platform sales to hit double-digit growth in 2022: Gartner

Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) and low-code application platform revenue are each expected to show double-digit growth this year, buoyed by enterprises’ move to cloud computing, according to a Gartner report.Gartner said that cloud-based technologies will enter mainstream adoption globally backed by the growth in 2022. Worldwide, iPaaS end-user spending is expected to total $5.6 billion in 2022, up 18.5% from 2021, the report said.To read this article in full, please click here