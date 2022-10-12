IPA’s Subsidiary Talem Therapeutics Licenses Antibodies for Three OmniChicken-Derived Programs

IPA (IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.) (the "Company” or "IPA”) (NASDAQ: IPA) (TSXV: IPA), today announced that its subsidiary, Talem Therapeutics LLC ("Talem”), has entered into a multi-target license agreement with OmniAb, Inc., a subsidiary of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. The agreement builds upon Talem’s extensive antibody development expertise and its access to LENSai™ in silico software technology to further the development and commercialization of OmniChicken-derived antibody panels against B7H3, CD38 and TIM3, which are immuno-oncology targets. The collaboration leverages antibodies from the OmniChicken discovery technology, the industry’s first successfully engineered bird with an immune system that can efficiently generate human sequence antibody repertoires for the discovery of therapeutic antibodies, with Talem’s advanced antibody development technologies aimed at optimizing clinical success.

Under the terms of the agreement, Talem will oversee the development and optimization of the antibodies for each program. OmniAb and Talem will share downstream economics upon potential out-licensing or commercialization of the programs.

"This collaboration leverages Talem’s unique strengths in optimizing and developing scientifically rigorous and clinically-relevant antibodies and provides an exceptional opportunity to apply AI-driven in silico technologies available to Talem to rapidly develop antibodies derived from the OmniChicken discovery technology,” stated Dr. Jennifer Bath, CEO of IPA.

Dr. Bath continued, "We believe that the expertise of the IPA Family with a variety of antibody formats and broad range of powerful in silico and advanced wet lab technologies, will enable Talem to meaningfully accelerate the development of these potential life-saving therapies faster and with more accuracy than ever before.”

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has several subsidiaries in North America and Europe including entities such as Talem Therapeutics LLC, Biostrand BV, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Canada) Ltd. and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Europe) B.V. (collectively, the "IPA Family”). The IPA Family is a biotherapeutic research and technology group that leverages systems biology, multi-omics modelling and complex artificial intelligence systems to support its proprietary technologies in bioplatform-based antibody discovery. Services include highly specialized, full-continuum therapeutic biologics discovery, development, and out-licensing to support its business partners in their quest to discover and develop novel biologics against the most challenging targets. For further information, visit www.ipatherapeutics.com.

