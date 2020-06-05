IPC Shopping Centre Steps Up Effort to Reduce Waste

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recycling efforts in the country have been put on halt, resulting in an increase of waste in our landfills. Putting its annual sustainability initiative into full gear, IPC Shopping Centre is pleased to kick-off their 'Trash to Treasure' campaign to help the community make recycling a part of the 'new normal'. From 1st June until 2ndAugust 2020, visitors can drop off their recyclables at IPC's Recycling & Buy-Back Centre (RBBC) and enjoy exclusive treasured rewards for selected categories.

IPC is the first retail destination in Malaysia to have a facility like the RBBC, and continues to be the pioneer to introduce two new recyclable categories – food and fabric waste.

Seeing that a large amount of daily domestic trash consists of food waste, IPC Shopping Centre rolled out a pilot programme last year with their F&B tenants and had successfully collected over 10 tonnes of food waste. Following its success, IPC is now the first shopping centre in Malaysia to extend its food waste collection efforts to the public. Visitors are encouraged to segregate and freeze their food waste in sealed containers or plastic bags before dropping it off at the RBBC. These waste will then be bio-recycled and turned into animal feed and organic fertiliser.

IPC will also be adopting fabric collection bins in the coming months to allow shoppers to sustainably dispose of their fabric-based products which include clothes, soft toys, shoes, bags, linens and curtains at the RBBC while they shop. The collected fabric will then be sorted for donations or recycled into industrial wiping cloths and upcycled into wearables.

"Over the years, our sustainability efforts have shown that responsibly disposing of waste goes a long way in creating a more sustainable environment. As a community-centric shopping centre, we want to empower the community to make recycling part of their everyday lives in this new normal. Hence, making the RBBC accessible and safe for all by following the latest health guidelines, and implementing protective measures," said Mark Tan, PR and Digital Marketing Manager of IPC Shopping Centre.

IPC has prioritised social distancing requirements in the shopping centre, as well as within RBBC. Floor stickers and hand sanitisers are strategically placed within and around the centre to ensure safe and healthful recycling conditions for all. As part of the new standard operating procedure, temperature checks will also be conducted before entry.

IPC's commitment towards a better planet has allowed the shopping centre to be steadfast towards various sustainability efforts. On top of being one of the few collection points for out-of-life mercury content light bulbs and batteries, IPC itself uses energy-saving lightbulbs within the shopping centre to reduce carbon emissions. Solar panels and rainwater harvesting are also installed on the rooftop for sustainable dishwashing and cleaning system, as well as waste management. Furthermore, waste-specific recycle bins are placed around the shopping centre to encourage recycling.

Through the 'Trash to Treasure' campaign, IPC Shopping Centre sets out to be a hub for sustainable waste disposal, rewarding its shoppers with treasured rewards when they drop off paper, aluminium, and plastic recyclables at the RBBC.

