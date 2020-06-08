IPC's Unigy Wins Infrastructure Technology Award at Singapore Business Awards 2020

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, today announced that its Unigy solution has won the Infrastructure Technology Award for financial services in the Singapore Business Review's Technology Excellence Awards 2020.

"We are honored that, year after year, our Unigy platform is recognized by industry leaders, customers and partners," said Bruce Maslen, Vice President, Asia-Pacific Sales, IPC. "As the industry continues to evolve, we are continually designing new solutions and developing our offerings to meet the evolving needs of financial organizations. Unigy is a prime example of our focus on making the trading environment more efficient and productive through a unified communications platform."

Unigy is a widely adopted, secure, compliant, end-to-end solution purpose-built to address the specific needs of the global regulated financial markets community. With more than 110,000 users, Unigy has experienced robust growth in installations over the past year and seamlessly interoperates with IPC's Connexus financial ecosystem - consisting of over 6,600 market participant locations in 750 cities around the world -- with access to other industry-leading partners and providers.

The unified communications platform provides financial organizations greater control, reliability, and a fully effective integrated communications solution with a broad array of capabilities for the surveillance, management and maintenance of a firm's trading communications infrastructure.

The Technology Excellence Awards, presented by Singapore Business Review, was held via video conferencing throughout the first and second week of June.

This year's nominations were judged by a panel consisting of Daryl Pereira, Head of Cyber at KPMG; Cheang Wai Keat, Head of Advisory Services in Singapore and ASEAN Technology Consulting Leader at Ernst & Young; Chin Chee Choon, Advisory Leader and Assurance Director at Nexia TS; Rizwi Wun, Partner, Acting Head of Intellectual Property and Technology Practice Group at RHTLaw Asia; Carolyn Chin-Parry, Managing Director and Digital Accelerator Leader at PwC.

