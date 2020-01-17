Ipe Woods USA Joins International Wood Products Association

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ipe Woods USA has a global reach and thanks to additional acquisitions and partnerships the company has transformed rapidly. The wood industry is one of the largest industries in the world and the company has been able to make a impact in how lumber business is done. Ipe Woods presents its collection of a wide variety of Brazilian hardwood decking products. These also include fences, sidings, and a plethora of associated products in doing so has seen the need to be a part of an organization committed to legal and sustainable harvesting of wood products

Ipe Woods USA recently joined as a member of the IWPA and supplies its products to people from across the planet. In order to help people get information about legal and responsible sourcing from reputable vendors from across the globe. The organization compiles all segments of the global supply chain directly from the service providers and producers. It further connects them to distributors, importers, retailers, and manufacturers. The association members aim to unite businesses and offer them opportunities that help in improving and growing. They are committed to support legal as well as sustainable harvesting of wood products sourced from around the planet. The team has in-depth knowledge and experience of sustainable management of global forests for both the current and future generations.

Ipe is the most common natural wood used for decking, this is due to its ability to last in some cases over 70 years. It also is so dense that it is known to sink when placed in water. It has up to a class A fire rating and is nearly impervious to bugs, rot and decay. Although there has been a recent interest in hardwood from Asia, Brazilian hardwoods remain the standard of hardwood. Having the longest lasting species and the best resistance to natural elements. In recent years the company has increased its offerings to over 40 species of hardwood lumbers. The most commonly used species for decking are Cumaru, Massaranduba, Tigerwood, Garapa and Ipe. Ipe is also known as Brazilian Walnut, more commonly called that when being used for flooring applications.

Ipe Woods USA is based in USA delivers its hardwood lumber directly to the curbside of its customers. These customers can be from anywhere in United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. In order to offer the best deals to its customers, the company has negotiated rates with various carriers that offer competitive pricing and quick delivery. This has helped the company to ship full containers as well as shipments that are less-than-truckload to various parts of the world and USA. Ipe Woods has also been awarded the award for Best of Houzz 2018 Services. Customers can visit their website and check out their products portfolio. This has been largely categorized under Decking, Siding, Flooring, Fencing, Hardwoods and Accessories. In order to help customers, compare and buy products as they need, the company has also featured its price list on the website. In addition, the customer support team a +1 844-674-4455 is always available to help customers choose the perfect products for their requirements. In addition, to get great deals, customers can also check out the BIG SALE section on the website which features amazing prices for overstocked and closeout products.

