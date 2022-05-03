+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
03.05.2022 14:10:42

IPG Photonics Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $69.6 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $68.1 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $370.0 million from $345.6 million last year.

IPG Photonics Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $69.6 Mln. vs. $68.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.31 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q1): $370.0 Mln vs. $345.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95 to $1.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $355 to $385 Mln

