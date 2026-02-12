IPG Photonics CorpShs Aktie
WKN: 602224 / ISIN: US44980X1090
|
12.02.2026 17:29:58
IPG Photonics Corporation Profit Rises In Q4
(RTTNews) - IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $13.27 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $7.81 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.
Excluding items, IPG Photonics Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $19.71 million or $0.46 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 17.1% to $274.47 million from $234.33 million last year.
IPG Photonics Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $13.27 Mln. vs. $7.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $274.47 Mln vs. $234.33 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.10 To $ 0.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 235 M To $ 265 M
