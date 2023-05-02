02.05.2023 14:15:06

IPG Photonics Corporation Q1 Income Declines, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $60.14 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $69.57 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $347.17 million from $369.98 million last year.

IPG Photonics Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $60.14 Mln. vs. $69.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.26 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.14 -Revenue (Q1): $347.17 Mln vs. $369.98 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IPG Photonics CorpShsmehr Nachrichten