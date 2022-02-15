15.02.2022 14:11:01

IPG Photonics Corporation Q4 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $65.1 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $49.3 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $364.5 million from $336.6 million last year.

IPG Photonics Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $65.1 Mln. vs. $49.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.21 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q4): $364.5 Mln vs. $336.6 Mln last year.

