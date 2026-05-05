IPG Photonics CorpShs Aktie

IPG Photonics CorpShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 602224 / ISIN: US44980X1090

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05.05.2026 14:05:50

IPG Photonics Corporation Reveals Fall In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.58 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $3.76 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IPG Photonics Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $12.58 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.6% to $265.50 million from $227.79 million last year.

IPG Photonics Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.58 Mln. vs. $3.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $265.50 Mln vs. $227.79 Mln last year.

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