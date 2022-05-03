+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
IPG Photonics Guides Q2 In Line With View; Q1 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter, in line with estimates.

For the second quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.95 to $1.25 per share on revenues between $355 million and $385 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.15 per share on revenues of $363.0 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income attributable to the company of $69.57 million or $1.31 per share, up from $68.13 million or $1.26 per share in the prior-year quarter. Total revenue for the quarter grew 7 percent to $369.98 million from $345.59 million in the same quarter last year.

The Street expected the company to report earnings of $0.98 per share on revenues of $334.79 million for the quarter.

