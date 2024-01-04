|
04.01.2024 05:54:42
iPhone 16, 17 Set To Raise The Bar With Cutting-Edge Camera Features, Reveals Top Apple Watcher
Renowned Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) observer, Ming-Chi Kuo, has hinted at significant camera upgrades in the forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 17 models.What Happened: In a recent post on Medium, Kuo stated that the iPhone 17 would see its front camera lens upgraded from the current 12MP/5P lens of the iPhone 15 & 16 to a 24MP/6P lens. This improvement is anticipated to significantly enhance image quality.Genius is a key beneficiary of the re-accelerating cycle of high-end lens upgrades: iPhone 17 front camera upgrade, iPhone 16 Pro periscope and ultra-wide lenses, Vision Pro and Huawei P70 ultra-wide lenshttps://t.co/Qjkq8KJcIT— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 4, 2024The iPhone 16 Pro series will also witness an upgrade, with the addition of a periscope lens, termed as a tetraprism by Apple. The ultra-wide camera of ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.12.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.12.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.11.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
|167,12
|-1,04%
