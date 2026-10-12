PRO HOLDINGS Aktie
WKN DE: A42NQQ / ISIN: JP3833900008
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12.10.2026 08:00:47
iPhone 18 Pro Max review: Apple’s biggest, heaviest and longest-lasting superphone
A giant screen, big battery, rapid chip and top cameras push the great iPhone 18 Pro to the max with a price tag to match
Apple’s largest Pro iPhone gets its biggest battery upgrade yet to make it a true two-day phone with new Siri AI and a variable aperture camera.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is the supersized sibling of the regular 18 Pro and, though it is no longer Apple’s most expensive phone thanks to the £2,000 iPhone Duo, it has a similarly large price tag to match costing from £1,299 (€1,599/$1,299/A$2,299).
Screen: 6.9in Super Retina XDR (120Hz OLED) (460ppi)
Processor: Apple A20 Pro
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 256, 512GB or 1TB
Operating system: iOS 27
Camera: 48MP + 48MP UW + 48MP 4x, 18MP front-facing
Connectivity: 5G, wifi 7, NFC, Bluetooth 6, Thread, USB-C, Satellite, UWB and GNSS
Water resistance: IP68 (6 metres for 30 mins)
Dimensions: 163.4 x 78 x 8.75mm
Weight: 249gContinue reading...
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