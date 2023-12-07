07.12.2023 13:28:18

iPhone SE 4 Could Get A Massive 60% Battery Boost: Here's How Apple Will Pull It Off

The upcoming Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone SE 4 is rumored to feature a significant 60% boost in battery capacity, according to the latest speculations. It is said to adopt the battery from the iPhone 14.What Happened: The much-anticipated iPhone SE 4 is likely to inherit heavily from the iPhone 14, particularly in the battery department, according to an anonymous source who tipped off Macrumors.The rumored battery for the iPhone SE 4 is coded A2863, identical to the one used in the iPhone 14. This marks a massive leap from the current iPhone SE 3 battery, which has a capacity of 2,018 mAh, compared to the iPhone 14's 3,279 mAh battery.See Also: Microsoft Brings Copilot To Everyone Using Windows: Here Are Four Cool Things You Can Do With ItSuch a substantial increase in capacity, when combined with a newer chipset, could potentially enhance the overall battery life considerably. The iPhone SE 4 is also anticipated ...

06.12.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
04.12.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
29.11.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
03.11.23 Apple Market-Perform Bernstein Research
03.11.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade?
SE Holdings and Incubations Co Ltd 285,00 -1,72% SE Holdings and Incubations Co Ltd
Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 17 840,00 2,07% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 181,76 1,07% Apple Inc.

ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX knackt Rekordhoch -- Wall Street schließt freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen vor dem Wochenende an. Die Wall Street tendierte am letzten Handelstag der Börsenwoche fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

