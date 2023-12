iPhone SE 4 Could Get A Massive 60% Battery Boost: Here's How Apple Will Pull It Off

The upcoming Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone SE 4 is rumored to feature a significant 60% boost in battery capacity, according to the latest speculations. It is said to adopt the battery from the iPhone 14.What Happened: The much-anticipated iPhone SE 4 is likely to inherit heavily from the iPhone 14, particularly in the battery department, according to an anonymous source who tipped off Macrumors.The rumored battery for the iPhone SE 4 is coded A2863, identical to the one used in the iPhone 14. This marks a massive leap from the current iPhone SE 3 battery, which has a capacity of 2,018 mAh, compared to the iPhone 14’s 3,279 mAh battery.See Also: Microsoft Brings Copilot To Everyone Using Windows: Here Are Four Cool Things You Can Do With ItSuch a substantial increase in capacity, when combined with a newer chipset, could potentially enhance the overall battery life considerably. The iPhone SE 4 is also anticipated ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel