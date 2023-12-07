|
07.12.2023 13:28:18
iPhone SE 4 Could Get A Massive 60% Battery Boost: Here's How Apple Will Pull It Off
The upcoming Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone SE 4 is rumored to feature a significant 60% boost in battery capacity, according to the latest speculations. It is said to adopt the battery from the iPhone 14.What Happened: The much-anticipated iPhone SE 4 is likely to inherit heavily from the iPhone 14, particularly in the battery department, according to an anonymous source who tipped off Macrumors.The rumored battery for the iPhone SE 4 is coded A2863, identical to the one used in the iPhone 14. This marks a massive leap from the current iPhone SE 3 battery, which has a capacity of 2,018 mAh, compared to the iPhone 14’s 3,279 mAh battery.See Also: Microsoft Brings Copilot To Everyone Using Windows: Here Are Four Cool Things You Can Do With ItSuch a substantial increase in capacity, when combined with a newer chipset, could potentially enhance the overall battery life considerably. The iPhone SE 4 is also anticipated ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
08.12.23
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 legt schlussendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 steigt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite bewegt sich zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Börse New York: Dow Jones beendet die Freitagssitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Tata baut große iPhone-Fabrik in Indien - Apple-Aktie freundlich (dpa-AFX)
|
08.12.23
|Zuversicht in New York: So performt der NASDAQ Composite am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Optimismus in New York: Am Freitagnachmittag Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|06.12.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.12.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.11.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.23
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|03.11.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.12.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.12.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.11.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.23
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|03.11.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.23
|Apple Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.23
|Apple Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.10.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.12.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.11.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.23
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|03.11.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SE Holdings and Incubations Co Ltd
|285,00
|-1,72%
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|17 840,00
|2,07%
|Apple Inc.
|181,76
|1,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX knackt Rekordhoch -- Wall Street schließt freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen vor dem Wochenende an. Die Wall Street tendierte am letzten Handelstag der Börsenwoche fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.