08.12.2022 14:38:18
iPhone Users May End Up Paying More For Twitter Blue, EU Court Asks Google To Remove False Data, New York Times Employees Stage Walk Out On Pay Dispute: Top Stories Thursday, Dec. 08
BenzingaElon Musk-Tim Cook Spat Not Over? iPhone Users May End Up Paying More Than $8 For Twitter BlueElon Musk's Twitter is reportedly planning to increase the price of Twitter Blue for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) users.Some Twitter employees have been informed that the platform is planning to increase the pricing of Twitter Blue Subscription for iPhone users.If users pay for the subscription through the web, they'll have to pay $7 for a Twitter Blue subscription. Similarly, people using the Twitter app for iPhone will have to pay $11.Apple Bolsters iCloud Security With 3 New Features To Thwart Sophisticated HackersApple Inc introduced the "Advanced Data Protection" feature for its iCloud service to provide end-to-end encryption for user data such as documents and photos.The Tim Cook-led company said in a statement that it was introducing the feature and two others focused on protecting users against threats in the cloud to "provide users with even stronger ways to protect their data."Apple said it would introduce "iMessage Contact Key Verification" and "Security Keys" as other mechanisms to bolster cloud security. British American Tobacco Provides Trade Update; Says US Consumers Wary Of InflationBritish American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) expects FY22 revenue growth of 2% - 4% at constant currency rates and a mid-single figure adjusted diluted EPS growth at constant currency rates, including a transactional FX headwind of 2%.In the U.S., the company said industry volumes remain under pressure due to ongoing macroeconomic factors and post-COVID normalization of consumption patterns.Jack Ma Gives Up Position In China's Prestigious Guild - Read WhyAlibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) co-founder Jack Ma stepped down as the General Association of Zhejiang Entrepreneurs president, a position he has held since 2015.Ma, now 58, continued his post-retirement tour of food-related businesses and farms worldwide.Nan Cunhui, the chairman of the ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
