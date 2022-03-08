IPKeys Power Partners Announces Launch of IPKeys Cyber Partners Brand

TINTON FALLS, N.J., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPKeys Power Partners, the innovative cybersecurity, cyber compliance, and energy management software company, today announced the establishment of IPKeys Cyber Partners. The brand strengthens the company's leadership position in Operational and Information Technology (OT/IT) security and intelligence with a platform of solutions addressing the complex cybersecurity, data, and critical infrastructure protection challenges faced by operators of mission-critical networks for clients in the energy, government, public safety communications and industrial markets.

The new branding creates two separate and dedicated websites, IPKeys Cyber Partners and IPKeys Power Partners, to better provide purely positioned technology product offerings, media coverage, and leadership in the respective cybersecurity/CIP and energy sectors the company serves. The branding ensures deeper engagement, operational focus, greater accountability, and flexibility to spur growth and meet client demand.

"Significant growth in both our Cybersecurity/CIP and Energy Enterprise Software grid sector software solutions has been a catalyst for segmenting the branding," said Robert Nawy, CEO IPKeys Power Partners. "Our mission to empower cities and utilities to maintain efficient, reliable, and secure utility grid operations requires a rarely found combination of best-in class domain expertise in both cyber security and energy management that we possess," Nawy added.

As part of the new branding and tailored organizational focus within the two sectors, Mark Ponder, currently Chief Information Officer, has been promoted to President of IPKeys Power Partners and will focus on Energy Enterprise Software solutions for the utility sector. Mark joined IPKeys Power Partners in 2018 when the company he founded, ElectSolve, was acquired by IPKeys Power Partners. The ElectSolve product is currently deployed in more than 350 utilities and provides enterprise data management and analytics for over 8 million AMI meters across the US. Ponder has 30 years of utility industry software experience.

"Brand segmentation will allow each of our teams to more aggressively market and leverage domain expertise while maintaining the ability to cross sell complimentary products and services to our common utility clients," said Mark Ponder, President IPKeys Power Partners.

IPKeys Power Partners' industry-leading, secure OT/IT intelligence platform addresses the complex cybersecurity, data, and critical infrastructure protection challenges faced by operators of mission-critical networks for customers in the energy, government, public safety communications and industrial markets. The company's suite of solutions encompass cybersecurity, cyber compliance, and operational network monitoring for a range of dynamic OT/IT environments. The company is headquartered in New Jersey and has offices in California, Louisiana and Texas.

