IPM Honored as one of Ragan's Top Places to Work

FRESNO, Calif., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Prescription Management (IPM), a leading pharmacy benefits management (PBM) company, has been recognized as one of Ragan's Top Places to Work, Class of 2021.

Ragan Communications is a leading publisher and resource for communications and PR professionals. The annual Employee Communications Awards program recognizes organizations with outstanding corporate cultures that are true to their mission, vision, and values.

The past year presented unprecedented challenges to businesses around the world. Clients, customers, and employees were all impacted, shifting priorities and needs. IPM stayed connected with its nationally diverse team by creating a series of activities designed to support and uplift its staff. From virtual bingo games to care packages, remote museum tours, dinner deliveries, town halls, and more, IPM provided teams with engaging activities to stay informed and connected, while also having a little fun along the way.

"We're honored to earn this distinction as a Top Place to Work," said Rich Adams, president and chief operating officer at IPM. "Our focus is often on providing exceptional service to our clients and members, but 2020 reminded us that our staff is the heart of our company. It's nice to pause and recognize our employees for making IPM such a great place to work."

IPM also earned an Honorable Mention in the Employee Engagement category from Ragan. Other recent recognition includes earning a Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year.

About IPM

Integrated Prescription Management (IPM) is a full-service, middle market PBM that works with self-funded employer groups, brokers, TPAs, and behavioral health facilitates around the country. Founded in 2009, IPM provides high-touch service, powerful analytics, and strategic cost-containment solutions. The company is a four-time honoree on Inc. 5000's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and earned a Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year in 2021. IPM is headquartered in Fresno, CA and maintains regional offices in Dallas, TX and Atlanta, GA.

