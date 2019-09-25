IPM Increases Investment in Centers of Excellence to Advance Program and Project Leadership and Execution Excellence

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Project Management Company, Inc. (IPM), a business consulting firm that advises on and executes complex and strategic initiatives, announced the expansion of its Centers of Excellence (CoEs). IPM created the CoEs aligned to specific business challenges in response to an increased demand to help organizations successfully execute on their strategies and programs.

Project management as a discipline has been a critical catalyst among the primary industries that IPM has served over the past 31 years. In today's environment, growing companies struggle with internal complexity, increased regulatory pressure, competitive threats, and a need to adapt to ever-changing consumer demands. By combining project management with industry and subject matter expertise, IPM helps organizations accelerate strategies and plans and recognize positive business outcomes, sooner.

"Bridging the gap between strategy and execution has always been our passion," Rich Panico, IPM Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said. "Project management can no longer be viewed as a narrowly defined role in today's organizations. Rather, we view it as a collaborative partnership that effectively guides the successful execution of strategy to create sustainable value."

While industries differ, the strategy tied to their initiatives is similar. Through its CoEs, IPM has amalgamated knowledge about specific organizational challenges to elevate the efficacy and value of program and project leadership to create and capture higher value. The CoEs provide subject matter expertise in:

Mergers and Acquisitions

Business Technology

Product Development

Project Portfolio Management

Quality and Regulatory

Change Management

"Companies with complex strategies benefit most from responsive and flexible approaches that blend knowledge, practical experience, and accomplished project leaders," Andrew Dolvig, IPM Director and head of IPM's Centers of Excellence, said. "As such, our CoEs address a greater need for an extensive and readily available knowledge base." To further drive client value, IPM's innovation group—Discovery and Development—continually analyzes market trends to discover, design, and develop new approaches and services.

IPM is a business consulting firm focused on planning and implementing strategically critical projects in the life sciences, healthcare, consumer products, and industrial sectors. Often working in highly regulated industries, IPM tackles complex projects through dedicated on-site leadership. Since its inception in 1988, IPM has served more than 400 clients and completed more than 4,000 projects. Headquartered in Chicago, IPM has regional offices in Boston, St. Louis, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Minneapolis - St. Paul, and New Jersey.

