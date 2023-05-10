Ipsen : 2023 CSM - Formalities for making available preparatory documents to the Meeting

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE HOLDING OF THE

COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF 31 MAY 2023

FORMALITIES FOR MAKING AVAILABLE AND CONSULTING

PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS TO THE MEETING

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), 10 May 2023 – The Shareholders of the Company are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) to be held on Wednesday 31 May 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (Paris time) at the Salons de l'Hôtel des Arts et Métiers, 9 bis avenue d'Iéna, 75116 Paris.

The preliminary notice of the Meeting ("avis de réunion”) was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) of 21 April 2023 and the notice of Meeting ("avis de convocation”) will be published in the BALO on 12 May 2023. These documents, as well as the Convening notice (including the agenda, the draft resolutions and the conditions regarding attendance and vote), are also available on Ipsen’s website at the following address: www.ipsen.com, under the Investors / Shareholders’ Meetings section. Documents and information relating to this Meeting are made available to shareholders under the legal and regulatory conditions in force.

The Shareholders will be asked to approve in particular the following resolutions:

The payment of a dividend of €1.20 per share for the financial year 2022, the ex-date being set on 2 June 2023 and the dividend payment on 6 June 2023;





The renewal of the terms of office of Mr. Marc de GARIDEL, Mr. Henri BEAUFOUR and Mrs. Michèle OLLIER as Directors for a term of 4 years, maintaining the independence Directors’ rate within the Board of Directors at a third in accordance with the Afep-Medef Code and each gender’s proportion at more than 40% in accordance with the law (Directors representing the employees being not taken into account in these rates).





In accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:

Registered shareholders may, up to the fifth day (inclusive) before the Meeting, request from the Company to send these documents, where appropriate at his/her express request by electronic means. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a shareholding certificate (attestation de participation) in the bearer securities accounts managed by the authorized intermediary.

Any shareholder may consult these documents at the Company’s headquarters.

Ipsen

Ipsen is a global, mid-sized biopharmaceutical company focused on transformative medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience. With total sales of €3.0bn in FY 2022, Ipsen sells medicines in over 100 countries. Alongside its external-innovation strategy, the Company’s research and development efforts are focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of leading biotechnological and life-science hubs: Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, U.K.; Cambridge, U.S.; Shanghai, China. Ipsen has around 5,000 colleagues worldwide and is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit ipsen.com .

Attachment