Ipsen and Skyhawk Therapeutics announce RNA targeting research collaboration in rare neurological diseases

Ipsen enters into an option agreement to receive exclusive global rights to two candidates pursued under the collaboration





Following development candidate validation, Ipsen will assume responsibility for further development and commercialization, leveraging existing neuroscience expertise in movement disorders





This promising platform technology created by Skyhawk allows for the exploration of previously undruggable RNA targets with small molecules, expanding the disease target landscape1





PARIS, FRANCE; BOSTON, U.S., 22 April 2024 - Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) and Skyhawk Therapeutics today announced the signing of an exclusive worldwide collaboration to discover and develop novel small molecules that modulate RNA for rare neurological diseases. The agreement includes an option pursuant to which Ipsen would acquire exclusive license for the worldwide rights to develop successful development candidates (DC). Following successful DC nomination, Ipsen will be responsible for all activities. Skyhawk’s unique platform accelerates building RNA-targeting small molecules across several therapeutic areas, including rare neurological diseases.2

"We are delighted to join forces with the expert teams at Skyhawk, as we explore the potential for modifying RNA expression across rare and debilitating neurological conditions.” said Steve Glyman, SVP and Head of Neuroscience, Research & Development at Ipsen. "Our focus and expertise in movement disorders, and across our portfolio, is bringing best and first-in-class treatments to those with the highest unmet needs, now further fueled by this novel platform at the cutting-edge of research.”

"Ipsen is an extraordinary company with a deep passion for serving patients, and we are excited to partner with them to expand their pipeline of innovative therapies,” said Sergey Paushkin, Chief Scientific Officer at Skyhawk. "Our strategic partnership underscores our shared ambition to develop transformative medicines for people with rare neurological diseases for which there are no approved therapeutics.”

Under the terms of the agreement Skyhawk is eligible to receive up to $1.8 billion in development, regulatory and commercial milestones, including an upfront payment, for the option and research collaboration, plus potential for tiered royalties.

About Ipsen

We are a global biopharmaceutical company with a focus on bringing transformative medicines to patients in three therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience.

Our pipeline is fueled by external innovation and supported by nearly 100 years of development experience and global hubs in the U.S., France and the U.K. Our teams in more than 40 countries and our partnerships around the world enable us to bring medicines to patients in more than 80 countries.

Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit ipsen.com.

About Skyhawk Therapeutics

Skyhawk Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecules that modulate RNA. Skyhawk’s discovery expertise is rooted in its proprietary drug discovery platform which builds small molecule drug candidates that target RNA splicing targets across a variety of therapeutic areas including neurodegenerative disease, autoimmune disease, and oncology. For more information visit www.skyhawktx.com.



References

1 Drugging RNA, Nature article. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41587-023-01790-z

2 Skyhawk Therapeutics. https://www.skyhawktx.com/platform

