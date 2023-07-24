Ipsen announces a simplification of the concert of its principal shareholders representing 56.62% of the share capital and 72.36% of voting rights - effective from December 19, 2023

PARIS, FRANCE, 24 July 2023 – Ipsen (Euronext: IPN: ADR: IPSEY) announced today that the Board of Directors of Ipsen has been informed of certain changes of the shareholders’ agreements relating to the concert of its principal shareholders.



The shareholders’ agreement1 made on December 19, 2019, between Highrock (controlled by Mrs. Anne Beaufour), Beech Tree (controlled by Mr. Henri Beaufour), MR BMH as well as MR Schwabe, FinHestia, Finvestan and Finveska (controlled by the Schwabe family), is renewed for a period of three years, until December 19, 2026. This agreement organizes a voting syndicate mechanism relating to 28.22% of the capital and 36.14% of the voting rights of Ipsen, for which the vote at shareholders’ meetings is determined by a majority of 75% of the shares thus agreed.

The Board of Directors was also informed that the shareholders' agreement2 entered into by Highrock, Beech Tree and Altawin (controlled by B.I.O. Trust), formed by Mrs. Anne Beaufour and Mr. Henri Beaufour in December 19, 2019, will not be renewed and will end in accordance with its terms on December 19, 2023, at which time the shareholders’ agreement, jointly holding 52.06% of the capital and 66.66% of the voting rights of Ipsen, will end.

These changes do not modify the shareholding held by the various legal entities linked to Mrs. Anne Beaufour and Mr. Henri Beaufour, and the parties to the renewed shareholders’ agreement1, holding together 56.62% of the share capital and 72.36% of Ipsen’s voting rights, will therefore continue to act in concert in relation to Ipsen3.

The Board of Directors also takes note of the renewed support of the principal shareholders for the Group’s strategy and its Management.

1 As referred as the ‘Schwabe shareholders’ agreement’ in Ipsen’s 2022 URD

2 As referred as the ‘Ipsen shareholders’ agreement’ in Ipsen’s 2022 URD

3 As referred in the attached appendix

APPENDIX

Share Capital Gross voting rights Net voting rights Number of shares % Number of shares % Number of shares % Beech Tree(1), including: 21 816 679 26,03% 43 633 357 33,02% 43 633 357 33,26% Directly by Beech Tree SA 8 310 253 9,92% 16 620 505 12,58% 16 620 505 12,67% Indirectly through MR BMH 13 506 426 16,11% 27 012 852 20,45% 27 012 852 20,59% Highrock(2) 21 816 679 26,03% 43 633 358 33,02% 43 633 358 33,26% MR Schwabe(3) 3 636 455 4,34% 7 272 910 5,50% 7 272 910 5,54% Finvestan(3) 187 923 0,22% 375 846 0,28% 375 846 0,29% Beaufour-Schwabe Concert(4) 47 457 736 56,62% 94 915 471 71,84% 94 915 471 72,36% Total 83 814 526 100,00% 132 122 911 100,00% 131 177 206 100,00%

Note: Based on the monthly shareholding and voting rights declaration as of June 30, 2023, as reported by the company

(1) Beech Tree is a limited company under Luxembourg law whose capital is controlled on the date of filing of this document, by Henri Beaufour. Beech Tree controls the limited liability company under Luxembourg law MR BMH, direct shareholders of Ipsen S.A.

(2) Highrock is a limited liability company under Luxembourg law, the capital of which is controlled, on the date of filing of this document, by Anne Beaufour

(3) MR Schwabe is a limited liability company under Luxembourg law, the capital of which is indirectly controlled, on the date of this document by the Schwabe family. Finvestan is limited liability company under Luxembourg law controlled by the Schwabe family.

(4) The agreements establishing the concert between the Beaufour family and the Schwabe family and the sub-concerts were subject to a notice of the French Autorité des marchés financiers n° 219C2985 dated 31 December 2019, as supplemented by a notice n° 220C4199 dated 9 October 2020.

