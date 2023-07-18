|
18.07.2023 18:00:00
IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 28 - 2023
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|Ipsen
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|511
|108.65
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|2,536
|108.53
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|507
|108.55
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|5,255
|108.55
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|878
|109.08
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,402
|108.94
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|633
|108.97
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|5,387
|109.00
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|666
|108.65
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,451
|108.65
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|782
|108.68
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|3,640
|108.63
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|145
|110.02
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|790
|110.02
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|235
|110.67
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|242
|110.46
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|65
|110.58
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,358
|110.48
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|26,483
|108.91
Attachment
