IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 28 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/07/2023 FR0010259150 511 108.65 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/07/2023 FR0010259150 2,536 108.53 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/07/2023 FR0010259150 507 108.55 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/07/2023 FR0010259150 5,255 108.55 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/07/2023 FR0010259150 878 109.08 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/07/2023 FR0010259150 1,402 108.94 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/07/2023 FR0010259150 633 108.97 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/07/2023 FR0010259150 5,387 109.00 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/07/2023 FR0010259150 666 108.65 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/07/2023 FR0010259150 1,451 108.65 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/07/2023 FR0010259150 782 108.68 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/07/2023 FR0010259150 3,640 108.63 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/07/2023 FR0010259150 145 110.02 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/07/2023 FR0010259150 790 110.02 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/07/2023 FR0010259150 235 110.67 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/07/2023 FR0010259150 242 110.46 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/07/2023 FR0010259150 65 110.58 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/07/2023 FR0010259150 1,358 110.48 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 26,483 108.91

Attachment