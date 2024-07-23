23.07.2024 18:00:00

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 29 - 2024

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
  

Purchases of own shares from July 15th to 19th, 2024
       
Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/07/2024 FR0010259150 4 700 111,6159 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/07/2024 FR0010259150 1 140 111,5494 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/07/2024 FR0010259150 160 111,4563 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/07/2024 FR0010259150 6 781 110,2944 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/07/2024 FR0010259150 3 419 110,3006 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/07/2024 FR0010259150 400 110,2250 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/07/2024 FR0010259150 700 110,1571 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/07/2024 FR0010259150 3 440 110,5364 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/07/2024 FR0010259150 1 218 110,2053 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/07/2024 FR0010259150 342 110,3199 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/07/2024 FR0010259150 10 438 110,0276 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/07/2024 FR0010259150 2 954 109,9632 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/07/2024 FR0010259150 180 109,7000 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/07/2024 FR0010259150 100 109,7000 AQEU
      TOTAL 35 972 110,4203  

Attachment


