|
23.07.2024 18:00:00
IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 29 - 2024
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Purchases of own shares from July 15th to 19th, 2024
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|Ipsen
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|4 700
|111,6159
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|1 140
|111,5494
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|160
|111,4563
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|6 781
|110,2944
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|3 419
|110,3006
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|400
|110,2250
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|700
|110,1571
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|3 440
|110,5364
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|1 218
|110,2053
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|342
|110,3199
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|10 438
|110,0276
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|2 954
|109,9632
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|180
|109,7000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|100
|109,7000
|AQEU
|TOTAL
|35 972
|110,4203
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ipsenmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.