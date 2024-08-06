06.08.2024 18:00:00

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 31 - 2024

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Purchases of own shares from July 29th to August 2nd, 2024
       
Name of the IssuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/07/2024FR00102591509 651103,2608XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/07/2024FR00102591503 502103,2561CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/07/2024FR00102591501 030103,3034XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/07/2024FR0010259150900103,2422CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/07/2024FR001025915010 222103,8240TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/07/2024FR00102591507 135103,8731AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/07/2024FR00102591501 221103,833XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/07/2024FR00102591501 141103,8204CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/07/2024FR00102591504 920104,7204XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/07/2024FR00102591503 959104,6642CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/07/2024FR0010259150716104,6557TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/07/2024FR0010259150599104,4513AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/08/2024FR00102591506 605103,0537XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/08/2024FR00102591503 085103,1168CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/08/2024FR0010259150559102,9283TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/08/2024FR0010259150534103,1094AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/08/2024FR00102591506 688102,7985XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/08/2024FR00102591502 843102,7193CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/08/2024FR0010259150893102,8131TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/08/2024FR00102591501 009102,5474AQEU
   TOTAL67 212 103,5300 

