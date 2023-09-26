26.09.2023 18:00:00

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 38 - 2023


 Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/09/2023FR001025915050125.80AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/09/2023FR00102591501,650126.87XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1119/09/2023FR001025915015125.50CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1119/09/2023FR00102591501,585126.18XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1120/09/2023FR0010259150369126.81AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1120/09/2023FR001025915078126.30CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1120/09/2023FR0010259150103126.93TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1120/09/2023FR00102591501,150126.68XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/09/2023FR001025915030124.40CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/09/2023FR00102591501,570125.70XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1122/09/2023FR001025915017124.10CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1122/09/2023FR00102591501,583123.99XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL8,200125.90 

Attachment


