IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 41 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/10/2023 FR0010259150 3 120.50 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/10/2023 FR0010259150 1,697 121.18 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/10/2023 FR0010259150 232 121.80 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/10/2023 FR0010259150 34 122.00 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/10/2023 FR0010259150 1,288 121.67 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/10/2023 FR0010259150 72 122.37 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/10/2023 FR0010259150 1,528 122.15 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/10/2023 FR0010259150 24 120.80 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/10/2023 FR0010259150 1,676 121.29 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/10/2023 FR0010259150 40 119.00 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/10/2023 FR0010259150 1,660 119.99 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 8,254 121.24

