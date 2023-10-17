Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.10.2023 18:00:00

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 41 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/10/2023FR00102591503120.50AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/10/2023FR00102591501,697121.18XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/10/2023FR0010259150232121.80AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/10/2023FR001025915034122.00TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/10/2023FR00102591501,288121.67XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/10/2023FR001025915072122.37CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/10/2023FR00102591501,528122.15XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/10/2023FR001025915024120.80TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/10/2023FR00102591501,676121.29XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/10/2023FR001025915040119.00CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/10/2023FR00102591501,660119.99XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL8,254121.24 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ipsenmehr Nachrichten