Ipsen : FDA Postpones Palovarotene Advisory Committee Meeting

(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEY) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has postponed the planned Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting for investigational palovarotene until a later date to be confirmed. The original advisory committee meeting was scheduled for 31 October 2022.

The FDA informed Ipsen that the postponement relates to an FDA request for new information on palovarotene clinical trial data and does not relate to the safety profile of palovarotene.

The company said it is currently working to fulfil the request.