Ipsen – Half year statement – 2023 12 31

Half-year statement of Ipsen liquidity agreement with NATIXIS ODDO BHF

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), January 8th, 2024 – Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by IPSEN SA to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of December 31, 2023, the following resources were included to the dedicated liquidity account:

22,044 shares

€2,808,813.12

It is reminded that as of the date of the implementation of the agreement, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

12,751 shares

€3,137,934.80

Between July 1st, 2023 and December 31st, 2023 have been executed:

2,722 purchase transactions

2,325 sell transactions

Under the same period, the volumes traded represented:

333,410 shares and €37,801,851.90 to the purchase

328,714 shares and €37,259,819.00 to the sell





