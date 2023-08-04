|
04.08.2023 18:00:00
Ipsen - Monthly information relative to the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital
Monthly information relative to the total number of voting rights
and shares composing the share capital
(in accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market: Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010259150
LEI: 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|Date
|Total number of shares composing the share capital
|Total number of voting rights (1)
|31 July 2023
|83,814,526
|Gross total* of voting rights: 132,133,390
|Net total** of voting rights: 131,169,452
(1) Existence of a statutory clause imposing an obligation to declare threshold crossing complementary to the one relative to the legal thresholds (Article 10).
* Gross total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, including the number of shares which benefit of double voting rights and the number of treasury shares. The « Gross total » is used as a basis for the calculation of threshold crossings.
** Net total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ipsenmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ipsenmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ipsen
|109,20
|-3,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Aufschlägen -- Dow Jones rutscht letztlich ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich letztendlich auf grünem Terrain. Die US-Märkte konnten anfängliche Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen tiefer. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.