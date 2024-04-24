|
24.04.2024 07:26:18
Ipsen Q1 Total-sales Up 13.3% At CER; Confirms 2024 Financial Guidance
(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEY) posted sales of 822.4 million euros for the first quarter of 2024, up 13.3% at CER, or 10.9% as reported, driven by the 16.2% increase in sales of the growth platforms and the increased contributions from new medicines, while Somatuline sales declined by 1.3%.
David Loew, CEO, Ipsen, said: "The delivery of our strategic plan continues to be evidenced by a strong top line, supported by the success of the growth platforms and the increased contribution of the new medicines. Moreover, the pipeline continues to deliver, illustrated this quarter by the regulatory approval in the U.S. of Onivyde as a first-line treatment for pancreatic cancer."
Ipsen has confirmed its financial guidance for 2024. Total-sales growth are projected greater than 6.0%, at constant currency. Core operating margin is projected around 30% of total sales.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ipsen (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ipsen (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ipsen (spons. ADRs)
|26,80
|-2,19%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beenden Handel niedriger. Der Wall Street-Handel notiert am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Tendenz.