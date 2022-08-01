Ipsen To Advance Immuno-Oncology Candidates From Marengo's STAR Platform Into Clinic

(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEY) and Marengo Therapeutics have partnered to advance two of Marengo's preclinical STAR platform-generated candidates into the clinic, Ipsen said in a statement.

The company noted that the collaboration will leverage Marengo's proprietary R&D expertise of a novel mechanism of T cell activation with Ipsen's global oncology footprint for clinical development and commercialization.

As per the terms of the deal, Ipsen will make an upfront payment of $45 million, together with potential payments up to a total of $1.592 billion if all milestones are met in addition to tiered sales royalty payments.

Marengo will lead the preclinical development efforts and will expense related costs until the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. FDA. Ipsen will assume responsibilities for clinical development and commercialization.

