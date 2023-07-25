Ipsos: 2023 First-half results

2023 First-half results

H1 revenue: €1,087.1 million

Organic acceleration of activity and order book in the second quarter

Guidance confirmed

Paris, July 25, 2023 - Revenue for the 1st half-year stands at €1,087.1 million, down 3.1% on last year, including -1.1% organic growth, -1.8% currency effects linked to the appreciation of the euro against emerging currencies and the pound sterling, and -0.1% scope effect.

As expected, organic growth in the second quarter returned to positive territory at 0.5%, after -2.8% in the first quarter.

PERFORMANCE BY QUARTER

H1 2023 vs. H1 2022 In millions of Euros Revenue

2023 Total

growth Organic

growth 1st quarter 532.0 -2.9% -2.8% 2nd quarter 555.1 -3.3% 0.5% Half-year total 1,087.1 -3.1% -1.1%

PERFORMANCE BY REGION

In millions of Euros H1 2022 Contribution Total

growth

H1 2023/H1 2022 Organic growth

H1 2023/H1 2022 Reminder: Organic growth

H1 2022 vs H1 2021 EMEA 475.7 44% -4.6% -1% -1% Americas 421.4 39% -2.0% -3% 16% Asia-Pacific 190.1 17% -1.7% 3% 10% Revenue 1,087.1 100% -3.1% -1.1% 6.9%





Of which Developed countries 71% -5.8% -5% Emerging countries 29% 4.2% 9%

Performance by region in the first half shows a sharp contrast between solid growth momentum in emerging countries (close to 9%) and a decline in business of nearly 5% in developed countries.

Our EMEA business posted an organic decline of 1%, mainly due to the end of the major Covid contracts. Excluding the impact of these contracts, organic growth is close to 4%, and rebounded to 6% between the 1st and 2nd quarters on the back of good momentum in Continental, Western and Eastern Europe.

Revenue in the Americas fell organically by nearly 3%. This reflects contrasting realities, with very good momentum in Latin America (organic growth above 8%) and a decline in sales of around 4% in North America, penalized compared to an excellent first half 2022 (16% organic growth in the region) by (i) the drop in demand from major Tech customers and (ii) contract delays in our Public Affairs business in the United States, linked in part to the debate in the second quarter on the US government spending cap.

Finally, the Asia-Pacific region posted organic growth of 3%, with a clear upturn in the 2nd quarter (7% compared with -2% in the first quarter), driven by very good momentum in India and Southeast Asia. As expected, business activity in China picked up in the second quarter (6.5%) following the end of the zero-Covid policy at the start of the year, but the rebound of the Chinese economy after the pandemic remains lower than that seen in the West after the lockdowns.

PERFORMANCE BY AUDIENCE

In millions of Euros H1 2023 Contribution Organic growth

H1 2023/H1 2022 Reminder: Organic growth

H1 2022 vs H1 2021 Consumers1 513.2 47% 3% 14% Clients and employees2 240.1 22% 0.5% 9% Citizens3 163.9 15% -12.5% -12% Doctors and patients4 169.9 16% -3% 8% Revenue 1,087.1 100% -1.1% 6.9%

Breakdown of Service Lines by audience segment:

1- Brand Health Tracking, Creative Excellence, Innovation, Ipsos UU, Ipsos MMA, Market Strategy & Understanding, Observer (excl. public sector), Social Intelligence Analytics, Strategy3

2- Automotive & Mobility Development, Audience Measurement, Customer Experience, Channel Performance (Mystery Shopping and Shopper), Media development, ERM, Capabilities

3- Public Affairs, Corporate Reputation

4- Pharma (quantitative and qualitative)

Our Consumer business rebounded in the 2nd quarter (+5%) and posted organic growth of 3% in the first half, on top of 14% last year. The excellent performance of our brand health monitoring, marketing spend optimization and market positioning activities reflects our clients’ need to continue to understand consumer behavior in a complex, ever-changing world that is increasingly difficult to decipher.

Our business with Clients and employees is stable overall, following strong growth last year. Our service lines dedicated to customer experience and channel performance evaluation are showing very good momentum, as economies re-open fully and travel returns but this audience segment is penalized by the decline in demand from Big Tech clients.

Work among Citizens fell by over 12%, reflecting the end of Covid contracts. Underlying revenue excluding Covid public sector contracts grew organically by 3.5%. The need for governments and institutions to understand the dynamics of public opinion and the expectations of citizens is important in a context marked by multiple crises: geopolitical, democratic, economic and ecological.

Lastly, our business with doctors and patients stabilized in the second quarter and posted an organic decline of 3% for the first half as a whole. Business suffered from delays in decision-making by certain pharmaceutical industry customers, who have suffered extended delays in the approval of new drugs, and a wide range of restructuring post pandemic. That said, sales momentum is good, and the order book for our healthcare business line has grown organically close to 9% since January. We are also pleased to announce the appointment of Bonnie Bain as the new head of this service line, whose experience will enable us to accelerate our development with customers in the healthcare sector.

Overall growth in the 1st half should be assessed in the light of a number of factors:

Firstly, the excellent performance achieved in the 1 st half of 2022, which led to unfavorable base effects. As a result, revenue for the 1 st half of 2023 is almost €100 million higher than for the first half of 2021, representing organic growth of 6% over 2 years.





half of 2022, which led to unfavorable base effects. As a result, revenue for the 1 half of 2023 is almost €100 million higher than for the first half of 2021, representing organic growth of 6% over 2 years. Secondly, the impact of the end of the major Covid pandemic monitoring contracts, mainly in the first quarter. Excluding the impact of these contracts, underlying business for the first half rose organically by 1.1%.





Lastly, the decline in business from major Tech customers undergoing restructuring (down 18% in the first half compared with the same period last year). These customers experienced exceptional growth during the pandemic, before entering a period of uncertainty from last summer onwards. To date, the situation of these customers is varied: while demand for studies has rebounded in some cases, it remains low in others. We have a number of major contracts under discussion, both for traditional activities (product testing, brand health research, mystery shopping, etc.) and for numerous opportunities linked to generative artificial intelligence. We therefore expect a recovery in the coming months, but the timing remains uncertain.





FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR THE FIRST HALF

Summary income statement

In millions of Euros June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Change Reminder

Dec. 31, 2022 Revenue 1,087.1 1,121.7 -3.1% 2,405.3 Gross margin 736.1 739.7 -0.5% 1,594.1 Gross margin / revenue 67.7% 65.9% 66.3% Operating margin 94.3 126.8 -25.6% 314.7 Operating margin / revenue 8.7% 11.3% 13.1% Other non-recurring / recurring income and expenses (0.9) 0.9 3.7 Finance costs (6.6) (6.2) (13.2) Tax (20.9) (29.5) (72.8) Net profit attributable to the owner of the parent 56.4 85.5 215.2 Adjusted net profit* attributable to the owner of the parent 70.1 97.5 -28.1% 232.3

*Adjusted net income is calculated before (i) non-cash items related to IFRS 2 (share-based payment), (ii) amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (customer relations), (iii) the impact net of tax of other non-recurring income and expenses, (iv) non-cash impacts on changes in puts in other financial income and expenses and (v) before deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill for which amortization is deductible in certain countries.

The gross margin (which is calculated by deducting external and variable costs associated with contract performance from revenue) is up 180 basis points to 67.7% compared to 65.9% for last year at this point. This increase in the gross margin ratio reflects change in the mix of data collection methods, and can be explained by (i) the end of major pandemic monitoring contracts (whose collection costs were higher than the average) (ii) the increase in the proportion of online surveys (even though the post-pandemic upturn in business has resulted in a resumption of offline surveys in less digitalized countries such as India) (iii), a mix effect linked to the strong growth of our activity in marketing spend optimization and advisory work which does not require data collection and whose gross margin is significantly higher than that of the rest of the Group. Lastly, the increase in gross margin in the first half also reflects our ability to increase our prices in a world where Inflation is still present.

In terms of operating costs, payroll rose by 2.7%, due to the full-year impact of (i) recruitments carried out in 2022 to cope with growth (ii) the salary increases granted last year. The ratio of payroll to gross margin rose to 70% from 68% last year, but remains significantly lower than the pre-pandemic situation (above 72% in 2019). Our cautious approach to operating costs in the first half is beginning to bear fruit and will produce its full effect on profitability in the second half.

Overheads rose by €7 million, i.e. an increase of 7.1% year-on-year, mainly due to (i) a catch-up in current IT and technology expenditure and (ii) an increase in travel expenses. The ratio of overheads to gross profit is down in the first half to 14.7% from 13.6% last year, but here again, this ratio remains significantly lower than in 2019 (18.3%).

"Other operating income and expenses", which mainly consists of severance costs, has a negative balance of €9.7 million, up €8 million on the previous year, reflecting the reorganization made necessary by the slowdown in certain businesses.

Overall, the operating margin for the first half of 2023 is 8.7%, down 260 basis points compared to the same period last year.

Net interest expense amounted to €6.6 million, compared to €6.2 million last year, reflecting the impact of the rise in benchmark rates on variable interest expense, offset by higher interest on the Group's cash investment. Note that at June 30, 2023, 80% of gross debt is at a fixed rate.

The effective tax rate is 25.8%, compared to 25.3% last year.

Net profit attributable to the owner of the parent is €56 million compared to €85 million in the first half of 2022.

Adjusted net profit attributable to the owner of the parent is also down at €70 million compared to €98 million last year.

Financial structure

Cash flow from operations stands at €137 million compared to €172 million in the first half of 2022, a drop of €35 million euros, in line with the fall in pre-tax net income.

Working capital requirements showed a negative variation of €28 million in the first half, consistent with the negative variation of €22 million in the first half of 2022.

Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets consist mainly of investments in IT infrastructure and technology, and amounted to

€27 million in the first half.

Overall, free cash flow from operating activities is €24 million, compared to €53 million last year.

In terms of non-current investments, Ipsos invested around €5.5 million in the first half, notably in the acquisition of the Xperiti platform in the United States to strengthen its B2B research capacity, and of Focus RX, a pharmaceutical research company in China.

Lastly, financing operations for the first half of 2023 include the following:

- the continuation of our share buyback program for cancellation purposes for

€27 million and €36 million of share buy-backs under the usual bonus share plans

- repayment of a Schuldschein loan for €30 million

Shareholders' equity stood at €1,359 million at June 30, 2023 compared to €1,500 million at December 31, 2022.

Net financial debt amounted to €129 million, up compared to December 31, 2022 (€69 million) and down from June 30, 2022 (154 million euros). The leverage ratio (calculated excluding the IFRS 16 impact) was 0.4 times EBITDA (compared to 0.2 times at December 31, 2022 and 0.4 times at June 30, 2022).

Cash position. Cash at June 30, 2023 amounted to €301 million compared to €386 million at December 31, 2022.

The Group also has nearly €500 million in credit lines available for more than one year, enabling it to meet its €48 million debt repayments in 2023 and 2024.

Also, with a view to restituting value to shareholders, we are pursuing our share buy-back program for cancellation. We plan to buy back around €50 million euros this year.

OUTLOOK

As we are in the midst of a recovery and our business is returning to its usual cyclical pattern, first-half results will be less than half of full-year 2023 results.

The order book is a better forward-looking indicator. It continues to accelerate, with organic growth of 2.6% at the end of June (4.1% excluding the impact of Covid contracts), thanks to 5.3% growth in the 2nd quarter alone.

We are therefore seeing a lag between revenues and the order book, which can be explained by:

The end of Covid contracts concentrated at the beginning of 2022





The upturn in orders, which traditionally leads to a lag between the order book and revenues





Mix effects linked to the good momentum of service lines whose average contract maturity is longer than that of the Group's other services (public affairs and brand health measurement).





This lag between revenue growth (-1.1%) against order book growth (+2.6%) will automatically be absorbed in the second half of the year, leading to revenue growth catching up by 3.7%. This does not take into account the expected further acceleration in orders over the coming months.

More fundamentally, we are now returning to a more usual annual pattern, both in terms of business and revenue. Historically, the first half of the year accounts for around 45% of full-year revenues and 26% of operating margin.

This confirms what we anticipated in February: the business profile for 2023 will be the opposite of that for 2022, with revenues, operating margin and cash generation weaker in the first half and then much stronger in the second half. First-half results are in line with historical pre-pandemic benchmarks, as shown in the table below, which helps confirm this view.

Acquisition rate of key financial aggregates at end-June

(performance at end-June / annual performance)





Average

2017 - 2022 2023 (*) Order book 72% 73% Revenue 45% 45% Gross margin 46% 46% Operating margin 29% 29% (*) For 2023: results for the first half/annual objectives

The return to a degree of cyclicality in our business, the expected acceleration in revenues on the back of a buoyant order book, and the full impact of our cautious approach to operating costs in the first half will lead to a significant improvement in our operating margin, net profit and cash generation in the second half of the year.

All these factors mean that, against a backdrop of global uncertainty, we are maintaining our guidance for 2023, with organic growth of around 5% and an operating margin of around 13%. This is based in particular on our belief that business will rebound in the United States in the second half of the year.

Against that, the euro’s currency appreciation against many other currencies, if it continues as it did at the start of the year, could have a downward effect on the Group’s consolidated revenues.

Notes

Consolidated income statement, Interim financial statements at June 30, 2023

In thousands of Euros 30/06/2023 30/06/2022 31/12/2022 Revenue 1,087,127 1,121,724 2,405,310 Direct costs (351,004) (382,060) (811,236) Gross margin 736,124 739,664 1,594,074 Employee benefit expenses – excluding share-based payments (515,526) (503,320) (1,041,565) Employee benefit expenses - share-based payments * (8,521) (6,874) (14,355) General operating expenses (108,097) (100,963) (214,875) Other operating income and expenses (9,718) (1,747) (8,582) Operating margin 94,262 126,759 314,697 Amortization of intangible assets identified on acquisitions * (3,173) (4,018) (7,414) Other non-operating income and expenses* (923) 856 3,723 Share of profit/(loss) of associates (274) 99 (862) Operating profit 89,892 123,697 310,145 Finance costs (6,588) (6,195) (13,214) Other financial income and expenses * (2,357) (959) (3,545) Net profit before tax 80,948 116,542 293,386 Income tax – excluding deferred tax on goodwill amortization (19,476) (27,265) (70,556) Deferred tax on goodwill amortization* (1,392) (2,197) (2,249) Income tax (20,868) (29,462) (72,805) Net profit 60,080 87,080 220,581 Attributable to the owners of the parent 56,351 85,489 215,160 Attributable to non-controlling interests 3,729 1,590 5,421 Basic net profit per share attributable to the owners of the parent (in euros) 1,29 1.93 4,87 Diluted net profit per share attributable to the owners of the parent (in euros) 1,26 1.88 4,74





Adjusted earnings * 73,823 99,077 240 341 Attributable to the owners of the parent 70,089 97,518 232 394 Attributable to non-controlling interests 3,734 1,558 7 946 Adjusted basic earnings per share, attributable to the owners of the parent 1,60 2.20 5,26 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, attributable to the owners of the parent 1,57 2.15 5,12

* Adjusted for non-cash items related to IFRS 2 (share-based compensation), amortization of intangible assets identified on acquisitions (customer relations), deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill for which amortization is deductible in some countries, the impact net of tax of other non-operating income and expenses and the non-cash impact of changes in puts in other financial income and expenses.

Statement of financial position, Interim financial statements at June 30, 2023

In thousands of Euros 30/06/2023 30/06/2022 31/12/2022 ASSETS Goodwill 1,356,185 1,420,712 1,370,637 Right-of-use assets 108,995 134,702 118,383 Other intangible assets 110,037 113,145 110,083 Property, plant and equipment 32,765 34,211 33,512 Investments in associates 6,509 7,732 6,048 Other non-current financial assets 55,820 54,857 59,703 Deferred tax assets 6,721 24,100 24,788 Non-current assets 1,677,032 1,789,460 1,723,155 Trade receivables 381,283 402,949 547,167 Contract assets 174,107 195,388 115,872 Current tax 30,601 36,618 12,736 Other current assets 73,500 66,736 66,522 Financial derivatives - - - Cash and cash equivalents 300,781 338,289 385,670 Current assets 960,270 1,039,980 1,127,967 TOTAL ASSETS 2,637,303 2,829,440 2,851,122 in thousands of Euros 30/06/2023 June 30, 2022 31/12/2022 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 11,063 11,109 11,063 Share paid-in capital 495,628 507,588 495,628 Treasury shares (28,468) (794) (548) Translation adjustments (148,212) (43,895) (107,392) Other reserves 972,387 862,517 867,211 Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent 56,351 85,393 215,160 Equity, attributable to the owners of the parent 1,358,749 1,421,918 1,481,121 Non-controlling interests (248) 18,515 18,808 Equity 1,358,501 1,440,433 1,499,929 Borrowings and other non-current financial liabilities 375,104 454,784 375,256 Non-current liabilities on leases 86,726 112,472 95,625 Non-current provisions 4,506 8,430 4,726 Provisions for post-employment benefit obligations 36,065 34,394 35,938 Deferred tax liabilities 70,891 94,858 72,831 Other non-current liabilities 73,560 52,574 38,011 Non-current liabilities 646,851 757,512 622,387 Trade payables 278,976 295,921 349,970 Borrowings and other current financial liabilities 54,497 37,051 79,541 Current liabilities on leases 35,660 36,098 36,574 Current tax 14,054 7,626 23,855 Current provisions 6,224 10,049 9,617 Contract liabilities 42,358 45,817 51,716 Other current liabilities 200,181 198,932 177,533 Current liabilities 631,950 631,495 728,806 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,637,303 2,829,440 2,851,122

Consolidated statement of cash flows, Interim financial statements at June 30, 2023

In thousands of Euros 30/06/2023 30/06/2022 31/12/2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES NET PROFIT 60,080 87,080 220,581 Items with no impact on cash flow from operations Amortization and depreciation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 43,067 43,121 88,192 Net profit of equity-accounted companies, net of dividends received 274 (99) 862 Losses/(gains) on asset disposals 11 45 187 Net change in provisions (1,593) (1,796) (6 ,623) Share-based payment expense 7,336 6,018 13,116 Other non-cash income/(expenses) (2,039) (687) (4,989) Acquisition costs of consolidated companies 510 227 498 Finance costs 8,449 8,178 17,293 Tax expense 20,868 29,462 72,805 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE TAX AND FINANCE COSTS 136,963 171,549 401,923 Change in working capital requirement (28,347) (22,419) (14,364) Income tax paid (34,123) (44,961) (62,511) NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 74,493 104,168 325,047 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (26,533) (27,420) (54,824) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 29 35 594 (Increase)/decrease in financial assets (2,270) (1,658) (3,114) Acquisitions of consolidated activities and companies, net of acquired cash (5,467) (2,271) (7,284) CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (34,241) (31,314) (64,627) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Share capital increases/(reductions) - - (46) Net (purchases)/ sales of treasury shares (63,637) (16,847) (29,898) Increase in long-term borrowings 22 4 (985) Decrease in long-term borrowings (29,635) (41) (30,086) Decrease in long-term loans from associates - - - Increase/(decrease) in bank overdrafts 50 302 (763) Net repayment of lease liabilities (18,471) (18,649) (37,480) Net interest paid (1,684) (1,199) (12,606) Net interest paid on lease liabilities (1,901) (1,958) (4,081) Acquisitions of non-controlling interests (622) (723) (2,222) Dividends paid to the owners of the parent - - (51,066) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests in consolidated companies - - (1,409) Dividends received from non-consolidated companies - - - CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (115,879) (39,113) (170,642) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (75,627) 33,742 89,778 Impact of foreign exchange rate movements (9,262) 6,098 (2,562) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 385,670 298,454 298,454 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 300,781 338,289 385,670

