Ipsos appoints Nick Mercurio as Chief Client Officer, Ipsos North America

Mercurio to lead the Client Organization, Business Development and Marketing teams for Ipsos North America

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, one of the world's leading research and insights organizations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Mercurio as Chief Client Officer.

In this newly expanded role, Mercurio will oversee the unification of Ipsos NA's Client Organization, Business Development and Marketing & Communications teams.

Mercurio, a commercially focused executive with a history of leadership in the Customer Experience (CX), technology, consulting, and market research industries, has spent seven years with Ipsos. Over the past two years, as President and Cluster Leader, he managed several Ipsos Service Lines, including CX, Channel Performance and Automotive & Mobility. In each role, he led his teams to achieve significant year-over-year growth, improved profitability, and stellar client satisfaction scores.

"As a result of my work in CX and the broader experience economy, I've developed a highly customer-centric business mindset," said Nick Mercurio, Chief Client Officer, Ipsos. "Thus, I believe strongly in Ipsos' core value of Client First. I'm excited to collaborate even closer with our clients to understand their needs and harness Ipsos' great heritage of developing future-proof research, insights, and advisory solutions to solve their biggest challenges and help them grow."

Lorenzo Larini, CEO of Ipsos North America, added, "Under Nick's leadership, the new Client & Growth organization will deliver great impact for our growing roster of world-class clients. It will also support Ipsos' continued trajectory as one of the most innovative companies in our industry, a Great Place to Work®, and a fast-growing market leader in North America."

Mercurio is based in Seattle and joined Ipsos in 2015 as the leader of its Channel Performance business. Earlier in his career, Mercurio served in leadership and CX consulting roles at InMoment (formerly MaritzCX) and Daymon Worldwide and obtained his MBA from USC'sMarshall School of Business.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers, or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

Our tagline "Game Changers" sums up our ambition to help our 5,000 customers move confidently through a rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipsos-appoints-nick-mercurio-as-chief-client-officer-ipsos-north-america-301719664.html

SOURCE Ipsos