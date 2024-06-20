Ipsos boosts speed of data delivery

with Datasmoothie’s platform

Paris, 20 June 2024 - Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of UK-based Datasmoothie Ltd.

Datasmoothie is a young team developing an automated cloud platform that simplifies and accelerates data compilation and processing. Its modular system allows management of large-scale projects.

Working already with Ipsos, the Datasmoothie team aggregates historical and new data, regardless of format, in the form of dashboards, spreadsheets, or presentations.

Ben Page, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos, commented: "This acquisition will enable us to significantly accelerate data management and delivery, giving our researchers more time to generate the right impactful insights for our clients. I am delighted to welcome Datasmoothie's team into Ipsos."

Geir Freysson, CEO of Datasmoothie, added: "Our mission is to make working with data joyful and efficient for everyone, regardless of tech know-how. We are excited to give a new dimension to our business by joining Ipsos and contributing to the simplification and acceleration of data processing worldwide."

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating

in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices, STOXX Europe 600 and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

www.ipsos.com

35 rue du Val de Marne

75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France

Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

Attachment