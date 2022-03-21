Ipsos joins forces with CIESMORI to create a leading market research company in Bolivia

Paris, March 21, 2022 – Ipsos announced today that it has reached an agreement to join forces with the Bolivian expert in Market research and Public Opinion, CIESMORI. As part of the agreement, Ipsos will transfer its assets to CIESMORI, in which it will participate with a 20% minority share. Both entities will operate under a common company called Ipsos CIESMORI.



Ipsos CIESMORI will achieve a leadership position in Bolivia by bringing together Ipsos’ worldwide leadership and expertise and CIESMORI’s authoritative position in Bolivia and strong client base. The company will focus on better serving clients with a stronger set of capabilities and an expanded portfolio of solutions.

Ipsos has been providing research solutions in Bolivia since 2007 with the acquisition of Apoyo. CIESMORI was created in 2017 with the association of the most prominent market research and public opinion companies, CIES Internacional and Equipos MORI, who had both been operating in Bolivia for over 25 years.

Jean-Christophe Salles, CEO of Ipsos in Latin America said: "Joining forces with CIESMORI is a great opportunity for our clients and our employees. With a unique set of solutions and robust research expertise, Ipsos CIESMORI will establish as an undisputable leader in the market”.

Marcelo Mercado, CIESMORI President said: "By associating Ipsos’ world-class solutions and technology and CIESMORI’s extensive knowledge of the Bolivian market, we will become a key player in the research Industry”.

