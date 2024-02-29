|
29.02.2024 17:45:00
Ipsos: Monthly declaration of shares and voting rights - January 2024
February 29, 2024
MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS
Articles L. 233-8 II of the Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF
|Date
|Shares
|Voting rights
|Theoretical*
|Exercisable**
|31 January 2024
|43,203,225
|48,670,393
|48,654,875
*This number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares which voting rights have been suspended, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF general regulation related to the calculation of the crossing of thresholds with regard to the number of voting rights.
**For information purposes, this number excludes the shares which voting rights have been suspended.
The information is also available in the « Regulated Information » section of the Ipsos website: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
