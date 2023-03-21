IPSY Announces Anastasia Soare, CEO and Founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills, as First-Ever Icon Box Curator

The Industry Trailblazer Teams Up With IPSY for a Limited Edition Collection

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY, the most prominent beauty subscription membership in the world, announced today the launch of Icon Box by Anastasia Beverly Hills. Brow legend Anastasia Soare, the CEO and founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills, is bringing her legacy of hard work and breakthrough techniques to her curated Icon Box experience, showing IPSY members how to define their brows and individualize their glam.

"This year has been full of milestones, including the 25th anniversary of Anastasia Beverly Hills and now this Icon Box collection," said Soare. "As I look back at the past two-and-a-half decades—the highlights, the struggles, the pinch-me moments—I feel incredibly proud of what I've accomplished, and my Icon Box serves as a celebration of those achievements. I am thrilled to give IPSY members a private invitation to experience my most-trusted beauty products and brands through this curated collection. I built my brand on individuality—now it is time for you to embrace yours. With this collection, I hope you will discover what works best for you and how to enhance your unique features, because that is the signature of a true icon!"

Available by subscription only, Icon Box is a quarterly upgrade offered exclusively to Glam Bag and BoxyCharm members. A limited-edition quarterly treat, each celebrity-curated collection includes insider access to eight coveted products--worth up to $350--for just $58. In addition to featuring products from Anastasia Beverly Hills, this curated collection also includes exciting brands like JLO Beauty, Glow Recipe, Aveda, and Ren Clean Skincare.

"Appointing Anastasia as our first curator of the new Icon Box was an obvious choice. Since we first partnered with the brand in 2020, our relationship has only continued to grow and scale with nearly the entire range of Anastasia Beverly Hills products across IPSY and BoxyCharm. On average, Anastasia Beverly Hills products receive 4.5 out of 5 heart ratings when our members receive them in their monthly shipments, so we knew how excited they would be for Anastasia to curate her own collection," said Kristy Westrup, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at IPSY. "Also, as an advocate for self-expression and individuality, Anastasia believes there is no one-size-fits-all approach to beauty, a mentality we share at IPSY."

IPSY members will receive eight full-size products: Five hand-selected by Anastasia and three chosen by the member from a personalized assortment via IPSY's proprietary AI technology, IPSY Match. This curated experience gives members and Anastasia Beverly Hills fans an unmatched level of choice and control over the products they will receive and discover. The Icon Box curated by Anastasia Beverly Hills drops on May 1st, and members can reserve their spots for this limited-edition run at IPSY .

ABOUT IPSY:



IPSY is the largest beauty membership in the world, home to sample-size beauty subscription Glam Bag, full-size beauty subscription BoxyCharm, celeb-curated collection Icon Box, and clean, sustainable personal care subscription Refreshments. IPSY delivers a customized experience for each of its subscriptions leveraging IPSY Match, a proprietary machine learning technology that analyzes hundreds of attributes to delight each member with beauty products fit for their lifestyle. IPSY boasts an avid beauty community of 20 million fans and 200 million product reviews.

ABOUT ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS:

Romanian-born beauty entrepreneur Anastasia Soare launched her namesake brand with a Beverly Hills flagship salon in 1997 and the company's first product line in 2000. Rooted in the sacred geometry of the Golden Ratio, ABH creates prestige cosmetics for a passionate prosumer audience. Soare was first to introduce brow shaping followed by a product line based on her patented Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method and is widely credited for fueling the multi-million dollar business that surrounds the category.

Anastasia Beverly Hills products are available at anastasiabeverlyhills.com, Dillard's, Macy's, Nordstrom, Sephora, ULTA, and select retailers in over 30 countries.

