|
31.10.2023 19:27:00
IPX1031 Unleashes Its Frightfully Fun 10-31 Day Video On 10/31
CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National 1031 Qualified Intermediary leader, Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) celebrates October 31st with the debut of its Day of the 10-31 video.Get Ready to Squeal with Delight!
Halloween is here and there is not a more fitting day in the 1031 industry for a fun video showcasing what IPX1031 does best – Saving Your Bacon. Whether you're a real estate investor or a Halloween lover, IPX1031's This Little Piggy video will be a treat for you!
The video features the classic nursery rhyme characters of "This Little Piggy Went to Market" and "This Little Piggy Stayed Home," but with a twist – one little piggy defers taxes. You'll laugh, you'll learn, and you might even scream – as this video alludes to the enticing benefits of tax deferral through a 1031 Exchange.
"This video is a fun and light-hearted way to bring attention to the importance of 1031 Exchanges," said John Wunderlich, IPX1031 President. "We wanted to show real estate investors and owners that they have a choice. Smarter tax planning can be much more rewarding."
Halloween should be scary, but the 1031 doesn't have to be. IPX1031 offers expert guidance and creative solutions to make the 1031 Exchange process simple and stress-free. Don't be afraid to check out IPX1031's website or social media channels for even more 10-31 day info on 1031 Exchanges. www.ipx1031.com
Because who doesn't love a little extra bacon?
About IPX1031
Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031's nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, are available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit www.ipx1031.com.
For more information, contact:
Cindi Marinez, VP, Marketing
cindi.marinez@ipx1031.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipx1031-unleashes-its-frightfully-fun-10-31-day-video-on-1031-301973188.html
SOURCE IPX1031
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fidelity National Financial Inc FNF Group Shs When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.23
|Ausblick: Fidelity National Financial stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.23
|Ausblick: Fidelity National Financial stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.02.23
|Ausblick: Fidelity National Financial stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.22
|Ausblick: Fidelity National Financial gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
09.05.22
|Ausblick: Fidelity National Financial gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
22.02.22
|Ausblick: Fidelity National Financial gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.21
|Ausblick: Fidelity National Financial legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.21
|Ausblick: Fidelity National Financial stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Fidelity National Financial Inc FNF Group Shs When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street schlussendlich höher -- ATX beendet Handel leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte höher. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit positiver Tendenz. Die Asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich mehrheitlich im Plus.