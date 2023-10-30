30.10.2023 15:15:00

iQ Credit Union Recognized as One of The Oregonian's Top Workplaces

iQ ranked as the eighth top midsized employer

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iQ Credit Union (iQ), a member-owned, modern-day financial institution based in the Pacific Northwest, today announced that it has been recognized as one of The Oregonian's Top Workplaces for the eighth consecutive year, ranking eighth out of 54 midsized employers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

iQ Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving the Pacific Northwest since 1940. With more than 97,000 members in Washington and Oregon, the credit union is known for its deep commitment to financial education and community engagement — and for its signature red and black buffalo plaid colors. iQ helps WAnderers and explORers reach their financial goals by offering honest and friendly advice at any of its 15 branches. (PRNewsfoto/iQ Credit Union)

iQ Credit Union recognized as one of The Oregonian's Top Workplaces, ranking eighth out 54 midsized employers.

The Oregonian/OregonLive's Top Workplaces competition, now in its 12th year, evaluates employers in Oregon and southwest Washington. Winners of the annual Top Workplaces competition are determined through anonymous employee feedback. Surveyed participants are asked to rate their employers on multiple aspects of workplace culture, including pay, benefits, company values, productivity and leadership.

iQ's leadership credits its dedication to implementing employee feedback, robust wellness and education programs, paid community and volunteer time, and professional development opportunities for creating an environment that makes iQ a great place to work.

"At iQ, it's important to make our team members feel heard and appreciated," Eric Petracca, president and CEO of iQ, said. "We are more than a financial institution — we are a family, and being recognized as one of The Oregonian's top workplaces is  a real nod to how much we care about our awesome staff."

For a full list of The Oregonian's top workplaces, see the article here

ABOUT iQ CREDIT UNION
iQ Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving the Pacific Northwest since 1940. With more than 100,000 members in Washington and Oregon, the credit union is known for its deep commitment to financial education and community engagement — and for its signature red and black buffalo plaid colors. iQ helps WAnderers and explORers reach their financial goals by offering honest and friendly advice at any of its 16 branches. More information is available at iQCU.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iq-credit-union-recognized-as-one-of-the-oregonians-top-workplaces-301970542.html

SOURCE iQ Credit Union

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht moderate Gewinne. Die Asiatischen Börsen bewegen sich mehrheitlich im Plus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen