iQiyi Aktie
WKN DE: A2JGN8 / ISIN: US46267X1081
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21.11.2026 23:31:33
iQiyi: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 16, 2026, iQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) announced that content costs declined as it returned to non-GAAP (adjusted accounting) operating profit. The streaming platform is shifting toward artificial intelligence production and decentralized content sharing to lower upfront financial risk. Three takeaways from the call highlight this strategic pivot.
Shifting content creation toward revenue sharing allows third-party creators to absorb production costs while iQiyi pays based on viewer performance. This model lowers fixed cash outlays and reduces the platform's dependence on unpredictable blockbuster releases.
Deploying AIGC (artificial intelligence-generated content) helps the platform turn existing IP (intellectual property) into commercial projects much faster. The three chapters of The Ferry Man series each recouped their entire budget during their first week online.
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