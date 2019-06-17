IQIYI and Astro Set iQIYI Content Channel in Malaysia, Bringing in New Model of Content Distribution

BEIJING, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced that it has reached a strategic partnership in content distribution with Malaysia's biggest pay-television service provider, Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd ("Astro"). Based on the foundations of current cooperation on content distributions, iQIYI will expand its footprint to Malaysia by launching an iQIYI content channel with Astro under a new partnership, aiming to integrate and bring more exciting and high-quality contents to Malaysia through Astro's platform.

"We are delighted that Malaysian users love the content of iQIYI and Astro. We hope that the partnership will be even more refined to meet the needs of users, as bringing benefits to users is iQIYI's original purpose and goal," says Yang Xianghua, iQIYI President of Membership and Overseas Business Group.

"We are excited about the incredible opportunity that iQIYI presents in technology leadership and content innovation. This partnership enables us both to leverage on the strength of our brands and skillsets to extend our reach in the content world which is increasingly personalized and digitalized," said Henry Tan, CEO of Astro.

So far, several high-quality iQIYI original dramas and variety shows, such as Story of Yanxi Palace, The Golden Eyes, The Legend of White Snake, Tang Dynasty Tour, The Rap of China, Hot-Blood Dance Crew, Qing Chun You Niand more, are broadcasted on Astro's platform and have attracted the love and attention of local audience in Malaysia. Under this new strategic partnership, Astro will obtain more quality content from iQIYI. A list of new programs including The Rap of China 2019, Sword Dynasty, The Files of Teenagers in the Concession, and many more iQIYI original content will also be brought to the Malaysian market through Astro.

In recent years, iQIYI has launched many highly popular original works, such as Story of Yanxi Palace, The Golden Eyes, The Thunder, The Rap of China, Hot-Blood Dance Crew, which were also distributed in overseas markets. In 2018, Story of Yanxi Palace was distributed to over 90 countries and regions and became the most searched TV drama on Google for 2018. In 2019, iQIYI's original content including The Golden Eyes, The Legend of White Snake and more have been distributed to major countries and regions.

Astro is a content and consumer company in Malaysia, covering TV, radio, e-commerce, and more. It has Malaysia's biggest pay-television network, free TV service 'NJOI Prepaid', radio service 'Astro Radio', OTT platform 'Astro GO' and 'NJOI Now', and e-commerce platform 'Go Shop'.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature, e-commerce, etc.

