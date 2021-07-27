iQIYI Deepens International Partnership with Dolby

BEIJING, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment company in China, announces to bring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to iQIYI's international app available in 191 countries across Southeast Asia, Middle East and North America.

This is part of iQIYI's ongoing momentum as it grows its appeal to international audiences. Dolby Vision boasts ultra-vivid imaging — incredible brightness, contrast, colour, and details that bring movies to life. Dolby Atmos immerses you in your favorite entertainment with sound that moves all around you with breathtaking realism. iQIYI International VIP paid subscribers in both Standard and Premium tiers with compatible devices can now enjoy acclaimed Asian content with unparalleled audio and video, from the comfort of their homes and on-the-go.

According to Kuek Yu-Chuang, iQIYI's Vice-President of International Business, "This marks a significant milestone for iQIYI as one of Dolby's leading Asian international OTT partners. As we grow our appeal internationally, and as home entertainment technology continually improves and becomes even more accessible, we want to delight our subscribers' high expectations for quality entertainment - both in terms of content, as well as viewing experience."

He added, "With a rising demand for Asian content worldwide – be it Chinese, Korean and Southeast Asian content – we are proud to be the born-and-bred Asian platform to uplift the entertainment viewing experience of pan-Asian content for the global audience."

Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director, Emerging Markets at Dolby Laboratories said, "With close to 250%* increase in the demand for new TVs enabled with Dolby Atmos and 120%* for Dolby Vision every year, consumers are demanding incredible entertainment brought to life in Dolby, which is why we are thrilled to see iQIYI including Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as part of its International expansion efforts in South East Asia. With this integration, consumers with Dolby enabled TVs, mobile and tablets can enjoy a growing library of top notch content from iQIYI in Dolby from the comfort of their home and on-the-go."

One of the first Original titles available in Dolby will be The Ferryman: Legends of Nanyang, which will be released in Dolby Atmos. Also available in 4K, the high production quality underscores the streamer's dedication to bringing Asian creators' visions to life. The company's first Southeast Asian Original stars Singaporean household names like Lawrence Wong, Qi Yuwu, Tay Ping Hui, and Jeanette Aw, and will premiere via the iQIYI International App and website this quarter.

More shows with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision will be updated in iQIYI International's growing library of content over the next few months.

This announcement follows the launch of Uni-Icon Entertainment, a joint-venture talent management agency to identify and promote Southeast Asian talent. It aims to give the region a foothold in one of the world's best entertainment markets and turn them into household names. The international streamer also recently showcased its Asian Romance Collection spotlighting seven SWEET ON Chinese Originals, as well as its first-ever Korean Original, My Roommate is a Gumiho.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing and online literature.

About iQIYI International

Headquartered in Singapore, iQIYI International is an on-demand video streaming service providing beloved pan-Asian entertainment to international viewers. Offering both ad-supported and VIP subscription services, iQIYI delivers premium drama series, movies, variety shows, and anime; with local languages and subtitles; powered by cutting-edge technology. iQIYI also makes its technology available to other entertainment services through SaaS partnerships. iQiyi International (service) can be enjoyed on any device via iQ.com and the app. iQiyi International (app) is owned by iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ).

