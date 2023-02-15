|
15.02.2023 14:03:00
iQIYI Reaches Framework Agreement with Baidu on AI-Generated Content
BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Feb. 15, iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China, announced a framework agreement with Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), connecting iQIYI to Baidu's generative dialogue product ERNIE Bot. Under the agreement, iQIYI and Baidu will jointly explore leveraging AI-Generated Content (AIGC) technologies on iQIYI's various business endeavors, including content search, promotion, novel creation and tools, among other areas. The partnership marries iQIYI's rich online entertainment resources and Baidu's advanced technologies, which further empowers iQIYI to enhance its creative capabilities, production efficiency, and the ability to provide superior user experiences.
ERNIE Bot is a generative dialogue product Baidu launched based on its ERNIE technology. LIU Wenfeng, Chief Technology Officer of iQIYI, remarked that iQIYI will adhere to its corporate vision and aspire to become a technology-based entertainment company. iQIYI sees technological innovation as a key driver of the development of film and television industry, where new technologies such as AIGC would become the prominent driver of progress. Connecting iQIYI with ERNIE Bot not only improves content production and promotion efficiency, but it also helps creators unlock their imagination and produce more high-quality film and TV content.
iQIYI's access to ERNIE Bot will further enhance its user experience. iQIYI would be given priority and internal access to trial ERNIE Bot. The technological capabilities will be deployed to facilitate the corporation between iQIYI and Baidu on production research and development, standard setting, and other areas.
CONTACT: iQIYI Press, press@qiyi.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqiyi-reaches-framework-agreement-with-baidu-on-ai-generated-content-301747551.html
SOURCE iQIYI
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Analysen zu iQiyimehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|iQiyi
|6,90
|1,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt in der Gewinnzone -- DAX klettert zum Handelsende über Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Donnerstag zwar zeitweise zurück, konnte am Nachmittag aber wieder zulegen. In Deutschland ging es vor dem Handelsende ebenfalls wieder bergauf. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein tieferer Handel. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Donnerstag von einer festeren Tendenz gekennzeichnet.