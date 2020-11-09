iQIYI Unveils Short Video Strategy at Suike Carnival Held in Shanghai

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 7, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, kicked off its inaugural Suike Carnival in Shanghai, a two-day interactive event held by the popular short video sharing platform Suike where young people have an opportunity to interact with their favorite content creators and find their favorite interest circles.

On the eve before the carnival, Liu Wenfeng, Chief Technology Officer and President of Infrastructure and Intelligent Content Distribution Business Group (IIG) of iQIYI, Ge Hong, Senior Vice President of iQIYI, Leon Chen, Senior Vice President of iQIYI, attended a welcome dinner with content creators and representatives from MNC organizations.

"With the popularization of smart devices and 5G, users involvement in the creation and editing of short videos will become a more common phenomenon. Video will be the most important form of information carrier in the 5G era as more information created, received and learned by users will be expressed through video carriers," Liu remarked at the dinner. "That is why iQIYI created Suike, a platform where content creators can create video content and find other users and creators that share the same interest."

The Suike Carnival, Suike's first interactive event for the short-video platform's creators and users, aims to extend the online community to the physical world, providing young people an opportunity to interact with their favorite content creators and find their favorite interest circles.

"Content creators are a key part of Suike's ecosystem. Going forward, Suike will build interest circles and invest more resources to make content creators the focus of different interest circles, so that more people can see and pay attention to high-quality creative content, and promote the deep connection and interaction between creators and fans," said Ge Hong in his speech to the creators at the dinner.

The Suike Carnival, a massive offline interactive carnival for young people, featured interactive booths by over 60 popular Suike creators, covering a wide range of interests. The event will be followed by the Suike Night party on the evening of November 8, where celebrities and creators will share the stage.

