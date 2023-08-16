iQuanti Makes the Inc.5000 List for the Ninth Time

The analytics-led digital marketing company has once again made it to the list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iQuanti, a leading performance marketing agency, has been featured for the 9th time on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

This recognition is possible because of the trust and support of our clients.

Founded in 2008, iQuanti drives superior performance in digital marketing through a data and analytics led approach and a strong vertical focus, earning a reputation for excellence and innovation. Over the years, iQuanti has found success through its focus on developing innovative, industry-leading digital programs and solutions for verticals like banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and ecommerce.

"We're happy to be named to the Inc. 5000 list yet again! This recognition is possible because of the trust and support of our clients. We're thankful to them for enabling us to do our best work every day," said Vish Sastry Rachakonda, the founder and CEO of iQuanti. He added, "This recognition reflects our team's dedication to driving impactful results for our clients while consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation in digital marketing."

This accolade arrives just as iQuanti celebrates its 15th anniversary. Over these fifteen years the company has evolved from a startup into a global digital marketing company, serving a diverse portfolio of leading brands, and now poised at the forefront of leveraging AI in digital marketing for its clients.

About iQuanti

iQuanti ignites powerful and predictable digital marketing performance for global brands with an approach rooted in data science and deep vertical knowledge.

iQuanti has 500+ employees across New York, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Mexico City, London, Toronto, Bangalore, and Singapore. The company was also previously recognized in the inaugural AdWeek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies and the Fast 50 Asian American Business lists.

For more information, visit iQuanti.com.

About Inc. Media

Inc. is a US-based business magazine founded in 1979. Published by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is best known for its annual rankings of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States, called the "Inc. 500" and "Inc. 5000." www.inc.com.

