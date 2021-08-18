iQuanti Makes the Inc. 5000 List for the Seventh Time

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQuanti, a leading data-driven digital marketing company, has been featured for the 7th time on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. The consistent success is especially noteworthy in light of the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic."This award is a testament to the relentless client focus that iQuantians demonstrate day in, day out to drive superior digital marketing results through the use of deep analytics," said Viswanatha Sastry Rachakonda, CEO. "As an independent digital marketing services company, driving consistently superior results is the only way that iQuanti can grow this quickly."

Founded in 2008, iQuanti offers a unique blend of channel management services, strategic consulting expertise, and proprietary product offerings to help optimize global brands. Over the years, iQuanti has found success through its focus on developing innovative, industry-leading digital programs and solutions for niche verticals like banking and financial services and ecommerce.

Tony Hooper, SVP Client Services, elaborated on the company's success, noting that: "interestingly, narrowing our focus on our clients and their industries, while providing targeted solutions for the unique challenges they face, has enabled us to grow even faster."

About iQuanti

iQuanti ignites powerful and predictable digital marketing performance for global brands with an approach rooted in data science and deep vertical knowledge.

iQuanti has 350+ employees across New York, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Mexico City, London, Toronto, Bangalore and Singapore. The company further bolstered its global presence with two new offices in Singapore and Canada in 2021. The company was also previously recognized in the inaugural 'AdWeek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies' and the Fast 50 Asian American Business List.

About Inc. Media

