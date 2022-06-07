IQVIA Appoints Dr. Christina Mack Chief Scientific Officer of Real World Solutions

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract services to the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Dr. Christina Mack to serve as chief scientific officer for the company’s Real World Solutions (RWS) business, effective July 7, 2022. Christina is succeeding Dr. Nancy Dreyer, who is retiring after nearly two decades with IQVIA.

In this new role, Dr. Mack will be responsible for guiding the design and execution of innovative real-world studies, using advanced enriched evidence to enable faster decision-making and help advance clinical practices. Christina’s career at IQVIA has included several leadership roles, all focused on the use of real-world evidence to improve patient care and patient outcomes. Prior to this appointment, Christina served as vice president of Epidemiology and Clinical Evidence, where she led the development of real-world evidence platforms for infectious diseases, medical devices, and sports injury studies. Christina also developed scientific research protocols under an agile analytics model conceived for the avian influenza pandemic, which were used to accelerate the understanding of COVID-19 diagnosis, transmission, and clinical course.

Dr. Mack’s multi-disciplinary skills span technology and science. Christina holds an undergraduate degree in Computer Science Engineering from the University of Notre Dame, as well as a Master of Science in Public Health and a PhD in Epidemiology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dr. Mack co-chairs numerous industry committees and is an adjunct associate professor at the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Public Health. Dr. Mack also serves on the advisory board of the Carolina Health Informatics Program, the ISPE Real World Evidence task force, and co-chairs the Medical Device Epidemiology Network Scientific Oversight Committee.

"Christina is widely respected within IQVIA and across the industry as an experienced epidemiologist and leader. This will be a seamless transition,” said Rob Kotchie, president of Real World Solutions. "I would like to thank Nancy for her strong leadership and pivotal contributions to RWS. She leaves behind a strong legacy and foundation upon which Christina will continue to build. Dr. Dreyer’s thought leadership and guidance have been an asset to our team and to the larger IQVIA organization.”

