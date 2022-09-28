IQVIA Decentralized Clinical Trial Program Achieves Independent GDPR Validation

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract services to the life sciences industry, today announced its Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) program has received GDPR compliance validation from TRUSTArc. This marks the first instance of a DCT service receiving this European data privacy validation.

TRUSTArc’s third-party validation demonstrates that IQVIA’s DCT program processes personal data in accordance with GDPR, allowing customers to address participant and investigator privacy concerns that may arise because of their participation in decentralized trials.

"At IQVIA, we are committed to delivering decentralized studies, we recognize the criticality of patient data protection in doing this and we understand the focus on data protection by European regulators,” said Ronan Brown, SVP and head of Patient Centric Solutions & Decentralized Trials. "IQVIA is proud to have this validation prove our longstanding dedication to data protection in decentralized trials.”

TRUSTArc maps it’s GDPR Validation requirements to applicable GDPR Articles and ISO 27001 standards, alongside the standards of it’s own Privacy and Data Governance Accountability Framework. This validation is yet another step IQVIA has taken to enable DCTs to be brought to a wider group of participants, improving diversity, sustainability, and trust in clinical development.

"Achieving a GDPR validation demonstrates IQVIA’s commitment to ensuring the highest standards of delivering decentralized studies to the people it serves,” said Chris Babel, CEO, TRUSTArc. "Organizations of all sizes must become privacy-forward to earn the trust of their customers. IQVIA has consistently prioritized being privacy-forward to earn the trust of their customers and the TRUSTArc GDPR and CCPA Validations reinforce that standing.”

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 82,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors, and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005056/en/